Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $273,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Corning were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $40.06.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

