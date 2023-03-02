Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $285,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,803,000 after purchasing an additional 107,178 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,750,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,582 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $163.66 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.14. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.