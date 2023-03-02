Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $307,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $338.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.65. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.