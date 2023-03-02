Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 526,669 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

