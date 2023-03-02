Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

