Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 214 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nucor were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.43 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

