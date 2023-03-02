Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 267 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

