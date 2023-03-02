Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 32 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 531,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $357.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

