Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Gartner were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,569 shares of company stock worth $13,538,660. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

IT stock opened at $325.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.84 and a 200-day moving average of $320.59. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

