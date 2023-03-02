Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $168.21 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.12.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 78.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

