CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 24,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 42,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CI&T by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CI&T by 11.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter valued at $8,953,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in CI&T by 47.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 566,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 182,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter valued at $2,248,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

