CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 24,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 42,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
CI&T Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
