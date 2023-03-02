Citigroup Cuts Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target to $2.50

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.
CNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ CNSL opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $336.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
