Citigroup Cuts Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target to $2.50

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $336.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

