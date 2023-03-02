Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Citigroup worth $54,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 80.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,002,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after acquiring an additional 250,306 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of C traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 7,553,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,985,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

