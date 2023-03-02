Citigroup Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $75.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Elastic Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Elastic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after buying an additional 877,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $40,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

