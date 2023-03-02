Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Civeo Trading Down 21.8 %
CVEO opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Civeo has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.
In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
