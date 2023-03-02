Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Civeo Trading Down 21.8 %

CVEO opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Civeo has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Civeo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

