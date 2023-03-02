Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 3,674,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.