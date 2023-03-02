Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.93. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 174,964 shares.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $217,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.