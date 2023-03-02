Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.93. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 174,964 shares.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $217,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.