CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,642 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.69. 764,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Further Reading

