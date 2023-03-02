Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $88.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

