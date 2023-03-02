Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $60.79 million and $16.68 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.01297797 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033178 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.01682405 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

