CoinEx Token (CET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $158.38 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

