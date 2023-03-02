Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

