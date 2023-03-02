Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.