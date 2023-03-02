Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

