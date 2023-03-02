Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 297,792 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $17,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,987,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $807,000.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

