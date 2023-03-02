Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

Linde stock opened at $350.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.60. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $356.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.25.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.