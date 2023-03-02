Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $173.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,530 shares of company stock worth $1,644,639 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

