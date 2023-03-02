Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.44% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.

