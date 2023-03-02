Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $19,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $162.74.

