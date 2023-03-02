Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,853 shares of company stock worth $1,636,385. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.