Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,695 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,512,000.

LIT stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

