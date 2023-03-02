Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.36 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,686 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.59% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000.

IXN opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

