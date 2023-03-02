Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.28 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 92,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $210.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

