Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.38 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,584 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42.

