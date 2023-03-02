Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $46,709,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

