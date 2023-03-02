Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 19,561 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

