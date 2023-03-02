Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $210.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

