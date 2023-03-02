Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGDDY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($31.91) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.28) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.