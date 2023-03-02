Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.25

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.25 and traded as high as $15.80. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 118,274 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

