Compound Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.23 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $50.59 or 0.00215178 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $367.61 million and approximately $26.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00100403 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00052069 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00054222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.25352602 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $24,162,305.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.