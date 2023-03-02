Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Comtech Telecommunications has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.73. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -23.95%.

In other news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

