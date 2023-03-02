Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating) was down 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 25,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 77,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Condor Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.