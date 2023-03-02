Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading 4.5% Higher

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.35. 207,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 69,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Constantine Metal Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.52 million and a P/E ratio of -10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

