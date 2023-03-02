Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.97. Constellium has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.