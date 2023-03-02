Contrasting Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -15.98% -26.83% -12.38% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aspen Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aspen Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 837.29%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $76.69 million 0.06 -$9.59 million ($0.47) -0.42 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 6.84 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Group.

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.