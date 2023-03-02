Contrasting HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) & Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.74 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Akerna $20.68 million 0.17 -$31.33 million ($43.59) -0.02

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HeartCore Enterprises and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Akerna has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 94.68%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77% Akerna -292.22% -70.76% -34.23%

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Akerna on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Akerna

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that offers tracking, reporting, and compliance tools to cannabis cultivators, processors, sellers, and clinics. Further, it provides cannabis cultivation management and compliance software; and cannabis tracking technology that offers seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.