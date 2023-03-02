Corcept Therapeutics’ (CORT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of CORT opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.