Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.61% of Corning worth $1,623,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after buying an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,886,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

