Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.62

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.62 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 44.53 ($0.54). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 43.85 ($0.53), with a volume of 256,925 shares.

Costain Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,225.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costain Group

In related news, insider Kate Rock acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($22,927.48). Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

