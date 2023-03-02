CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,064 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 1.8% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of CoStar Group worth $193,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CoStar Group Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 703,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,578. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
